NEWPORT—District Attorney General James B. Dunn invites you to participate in honoring and remembering victims of violent crime. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic the District Attorney's Office will not be able to have their normal in person ceremony.
This year they will be creating a photo banner to display in the memory garden. They invite you to submit a high-resolution photo of you or your loved one with the name(s) as you prefer it listed.
Please email your photo to kdhudson@tndagc.org. General Dunn would like for you to come to the Cocke County Courthouse lawn the week of April 18-24, 2021 to view the photo banner and take a moment to reminisce at the victim’s tree and memory garden.
When you visit the memory garden, they encourage you to take a photo and submit it to their Facebook group. If you are not a member of that group, please submit your name as it is listed on Facebook and one of the administrators will add you to the private group.
The office looks forward to the day when everyone will be able to gather in person to honor all victims of violent crime. It is very important that all photos be submitted to their office on or before April 1, 2021.
If you have any questions or need assistance submitting a photo, please contact Kim Hudson at (423) 623-1285.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.