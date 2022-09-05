DANDRIDGE—The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA) reported that two teen girls were critically injured in a boating accident on Saturday afternoon. The incident, involving two boats, occurred at about 2:25 p.m. near point 8 on Douglas Lake, which is in Jefferson County, according to TWRA spokesperson Matthew Cameron.
The TWRA, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, Jefferson County EMS, and Dandridge Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call.
According to Cameron, both boats involved in the incident were rented from a local boat rental company, Smoky Mountain H20 Sports. One boat was pulling an inner tube that six girls were riding on. He said that four girls fell off the innertube and went into the water. The boat continued to pull the inner tube with the other two girls on it, leaving the other four girls behind in the water.
The second pontoon boat was following the first boat and did not see the girls in the water. The four girls tried to get the attention of the boat operator and swam to the side to try to get out of the way of the boat. Two girls, ages 16 and 17, were hit by the second boat. He said that both girls suffered severe lacerations from the boat’s propeller.
Cameron said both girls were transported on the rented boats back to the boat rental office. They received medical attention on the scene then were airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center (UTMC). Cameron said it was his understanding that the 17-year-old victim may be released from UTMC after being hospitalized a couple of days. He explained that the 16-year-old would require surgeries to repair her upper arm where she suffered severe injuries from the propeller strike.
