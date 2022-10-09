PARROTTSVILLE — The quarterly meeting of the Parrottsville Board of Mayor and Commissioners was held on Thursday evening at town hall.
Mayor Dewayne Daniel, Commissioner Thad Balch, Town Attorney Jeff Greene, and Town Recorder Jayne Ann Ragan were in attendance as were Parrottsville police officers Derek Wright and Logan Starritt. Commissioner Ronnie Hommel did not attend.
The board voted to approve the purchase of a gun safe that has a capacity of holding 28 guns for a total cost of $649 from Tractor Supply. Mayor Daniel said the safe could be bolted to the floor and could store evidence as well as guns, since the police department no longer had access to a vault.
The board also approved the purchase of a rifle for the police department. Mayor Daniel noted that “a rifle would have been handy when we had one officer against three armed men,” referring to a shootout that led to arrests in Parrottsville this past July.
The rifle will cost $854.55 and will be purchased from InSANE Firearms.
There was discussion about the purchase of a new patrol car. The quote was for an all-wheel drive black Ford Police Interceptor for $47,000. Wright pointed out that not all necessities for the patrol car were included in the quote, including the internal camera, lights and cage. It was estimated those additional items would add $6,000 to $10,000 onto the cost of the vehicle.
Wright mentioned that other police departments, including the Tennessee Highway Patrol, had experienced problems with the particular motor in the vehicle that was quoted. He said he spoke with someone with the THP who said that they had a hybrid version of the vehicle that is now on its third engine. He recommended the board check the price difference on a 3.0 turbo engine in the same vehicle.
Greene said that before any action is taken, they should get quotes for several different vehicles to review the options. It was pointed out that if they use the state’s pre approved dealers list, then they would not have to ask for bids.
Balch asked if they would be better off to sell the old car outright or trade it in. Wright said in his opinion, they would do better auctioning it on the government auction site and that a reserve could be set. After discussion, he said the vehicle is a 2014 Dodge Charger police edition with low miles and a V-6 engine.
They asked could a reserve be set, and if so, what would Wright suggest. He said he would suggest about $8,000 for the reserve price as he had seen similar vehicles sell in that price range.
There was also a discussion about changing the guidelines for voting and allowing landowners who do not live in Parrottsville to vote. The discussion mentioned if an individual had owned property in the town for at least three years, then they are allowed them to run for office and vote in the municipal election. It was mentioned guidelines would have to be set, such as lot size and the number of property owners for one deeded lot, and so forth.
Greene said he would have to talk with Cocke County Administrator of Elections Josh Blanchard about the specifics that are allowed in the state, so proper adjustments could be made and approved at a future board meeting.
Daniel also asked if Greene could speak with Blanchard about where it says “vote for 3” on the ballot for Parrottsville commissioners. He said some people are under the impression they must vote for three, when in actuality, if they do not want to vote for three they can vote for just one or two.
He asked if it could say “vote for not more than 3” or “vote for up to 3.” He said people need to be aware that their votes do count even if they do not vote for all three commissioners on the ballot. Greene said he would ask Blanchard about the laws regarding that as well.
The board discussed Parrottsville Heritage Days set for this weekend. It was stated that 52 vendors are expected.
“We appreciate everyone’s efforts. There has been great sponsorship and good community support,” Daniel said.
There was discussion about the Tennessee Department of Conservation (TDEC) grant received by the town, which is about $560,000. It was pointed out the score card had to be completed and submitted with the project description by Nov. 1. After discussion, the board voted to use the funds to extend the sewer lines toward Newport, since Newport Utilities (NU) would be taking over the sewer for the town in the future.
It was pointed out that NU has already taken over the sewer billing.
The board voted to let the school borrow the bounce houses owned by the town, and the town attorney will provide the town with an indemnity agreement to be signed by the school. It was also mentioned that someone wanted to buy the bounce houses, and they agreed to ask that individual to bring it up to the next administration as they did not know if the new administration would want to keep the bounce houses or just rent them as needed. It was said they are used two or three times a year, are very heavy, and require someone knowledgeable about them to set them up.
Daniel said, “I would just like to thank the community for the eight years I have been here. I believe we all have worked together and done a lot for the community. I appreciate each of you here.” He thanked Balch, Greene, Ragan and the officers who were present.
Unless there is a special called meeting before then, the next meeting will be held Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. to swear-in the new commissioners and to elect a mayor. The current board agreed to let the new administration plan the town Christmas party.
