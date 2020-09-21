NEWPORT—A free food commodity distribution is set for Tuesday, September 29 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The distribution will be held at 607 W. Broadway in Newport.
Service will be drive-thru for the event. This is to ensure proper social distancing and in consideration of the health of all recipients, volunteers and staff.
Eligibility is determined at the time of service and is only available to Cocke County residents.
Recipients must bring one of the following documents to the distribution: proof of residency or knowledge of monthly household income.
The emergency food program is available to all recipients regardless of race, color, age, handicap or national origin.
For more information cal 423-623-3066.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.