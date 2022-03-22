A lengthy discussion was held Monday evening by County Legislative Body members before a vote was taken concerning a wheel tax.
The vote to implement the tax failed after 11 commissioners voted against the measure that would have allocated funds toward a county justice center. Voting against the tax were Barry Ford, Calvin Ball, Gayla Blazer, Clay Blazer, Norman Smith, Terry Dawson, Jonathan Laws, Dan Bright, Casey Gilliam, Forest Clevenger and Kyle Shute. Commissioners voting in favor of the tax included Gary Carver, David Veridal and Jeff Eslinger.
Commissioners hope the economy may improve in the future, which may make the tax easier for the public to handle. There is still an opportunity for a wheel tax proposal to make a future ballot. Any future resolution would need to be voted on and passed 75 days before it can appear on a ballot.
