In the culmination of events that played out over two days, two people were arrested on Sunday, but not before a Cocke County Sheriff Deputy held a vehicle with three people at gunpoint.
According to the police report, CCSO deputies responded Sunday to assist the Newport Police Department with an incident involving people following people displaying firearms. Deputy Jacob Sutton reported he drove past Casey Pittenturf, who had stopped in the road and was waving.
Sutton started to back up and Pittenturf ran toward his patrol car and per the report, yelled “that’s the vehicle” and pointed to a vehicle that was parallel with his patrol car.
At that point, per Suttons’ report, he held the vehicle that was occupied with three people at gunpoint until additional units were able to arrive on the scene.
Justin Dockery, 26, and two others, were detained, but after talking to the other two people, it was determined they were not involved in a prior incident that occurred the day before in which Dockery was alleged to have held a gun on Pittenturf.
In that incident, on Saturday, per the report, Sutton along with another deputy responded to Splashaway Road and New Cave Church Road initially for reports of a domestic assault, but it quickly escalated.
While en route, central dispatch advised that a vehicle had been wrecked and was on its top. At that time, when Sutton arrived on scene, contact was made with Kelsey and Casey Pittenturf, who, according to the report, stated they were driving on Carson Springs Road and were going to turn onto Clevenger Cutoff when they noticed Nikki Gibson, 43, in her vehicle, who followed them while “bright-lighting” them and flashing her lights and reportedly pulled in front of their vehicle to to cut them off. At that point the Pittenturfs stated they tried to slip between the Gibson’s vehicle and the stop sign and were then rear-ended and knocked into the roadway. They then reported that Dockery got out of the vehicle he was in and began waving a gun.
Per the report, Mr. Pittenturf and Dockery got into an argument and Dockery is alleged to have come at Mr. Pittenturf with a gun then stuck it to him, at which time Pittenturf yelled to his wife to call the police. At that point, Dockery and all the other parties got in their vehicles and left the scene according to the report. During the incident, the Pittenturfs’ three juvenile children were in the vehicle.
A consented search was undertaken of Dockery’s vehicle Sunday and no gun was located. However, he was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault-reckless for the incident the day before.
But it didn’t quite end there.
As units were waiting on scene Sunday, Mr. Pittenturf stated that a Tahoe that was approaching law enforcement was Nikki Gibson, who had been involved in the prior incident on Saturday.
Per the report, Gibson’s vehicle turned around in a parking lot and went in the opposite direction. The vehicle was stopped and Gibson was then detained due to her involvement in the previous incident on Saturday.
She denied any involvement, however, due to statements provided, Gibson was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex. She was charged with reckless driving, due care and interfering with the flow of traffic.
