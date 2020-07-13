NEWPORT—Officers with the Newport Police Department were dispatched to Newport Medical Center when security officers asked for their assistance.
Patrolman Paul Weber spoke with Phillip Williamson who said he was sitting in his parked car in the hospital parking lot when he observed a male looking into parked vehicles.
Williamson stated that the subject then came over to his vehicle and opened the door.
Williamson told officers he yelled at the subject in order to get him out of the vehicle.
The security officer at the hospital identified the subject as Logan Black, 24, 128 Mineral Street, who had just been discharged from the hospital.
Officers located Black running on East Main Street. Black stated that he had no idea what he was doing when he was looking in to cars.
The reports stated that Black appeared to be under the influence of narcotics.
He was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Black was escorted into the courthouse where he started to fighting corrections officers who were attempting to escort him to the third floor jail.
Black allegedly had a seizure and passed out. Officers assumed Black was under the influence, so that administered two doses of Narcan.
According to the report, Captain C.J. Ball of the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office advised that Black was not to be brought into the jail and to instead release him or take him to the hospital.
Black was transported to Newport Medical via ambulance.
Officers were called back to the hospital a short time later in reference to a disorderly patient.
According to security officers, Black had run out of his room and was running around the outside of the hospital causing problems with guests.
After speaking with Captain Ball, he advised that Black could be taken into custody and transported back to the jail.
Black was charged with burglary/breaking and entering, drunkenness, disorderly conduct, burglary, and public intoxication.
