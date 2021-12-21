As the Christmas holiday approaches, Cocke County is experiencing another wave of new COVID cases.
As of December 20, there were 132 active cases in the county, including five new cases reported on that day. In the past seven days, there have been 80 new cases reported, part of the 140 cases reported in the past two weeks.
There have been 125 reported COVID-related fatalities in the county, with 151 reported hospitalizations. Vaccine numbers in the county are still crawling upwards, with 51.25% of the county having received at least one dose. About 46.6% of the county is fully vaccinated.
