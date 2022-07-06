KNOXVILLE—Newport Grammar School educator Whitney Butler was recently honored by the East Tennessee Historical Society during its annual Awards of Excellence ceremony in downtown Knoxville.
East Tennessee Historical Society Director Dr. Warren Dockter presented Butler, who has taught at Newport Grammar School since 2015, an Award of Distinction and a Teaching Excellence Award, at the organization’s annual ceremony in June.
Butler was awarded the Teaching Excellence Award for her work as a sixth grade social studies instructor at Newport Grammar School. Butler was ranked top in the State of Tennessee in growth on her TVAAS scores during the 2020-2021 School Year.
“I am deeply honored and grateful that I was chosen to be honored by the East Tennessee Historical Society for the Teaching Excellence Award,” Butler said. “My goal is to give the best education to students through memorable experiences in order to help them best succeed in and out of the classroom.”
During the Award presentation, Butler was lauded for her interactive lessons, games and multimedia to help students learn about important lessons from a time period in which many students struggle to grasp the content. Interactive lessons used in her curriculum included Egyptian Days, where students dressed in attire from the time period, paraded through the school, and gave a corresponding speech to their classmates about which society class they were in. Butler also created Civilization Food Days, where students sampled foods, which were donated from local businesses and parents, from different time periods throughout history.
Butler was also praised for her organizing her annual pre-COVID 19 field trip to Nashville, which allowed students to visit the Parthenon to study Ancient Greek history covered in her lessons, as well as Tennessee history at the State Capitol and Country Music Hall of Fame. She was also commended for establishing the NGS Historical Society in 2019 to teach students more in-depth items regarding history through various methods, including an annual project.
The Award of Distinction was given to Butler for her work through the NGS Historical Society, for the production and screening of a documentary “Inside the Life of a Veteran”, which was shown at Newport Cinema 4 on Veterans Day 2021.
Students in the Historical Society filmed, produced and screened the documentary, involving Cocke County Vietnam Veteran Paul Shaver, to teach members of the Club about an important time in history and to preserve his story.
“I was thrilled to hear that our Historical Society was honored with this award for producing this documentary,” Butler said. “Our students are very deserving of this recognition, and I would again like to thank Mr. Paul Shaver for his time and willingness to share his story with our students.”
Many local veterans attended the screening and proceeds from the event were donated to the Cocke County chapter of the Disabled American Veterans.
The documentary produced by the students is available for viewing at https://youtu.be/adHt74nDnMM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.