The District 3, Seat 2 commissioner seat remains in limbo with no clear winner. The candidates are tied with 420 votes each. Incumbent Terry Dawson, at left, looks at the provisional ballot which did not include a vote for the CLB seat while challenger, Tracy Stepp, at right, looks on.
The Cocke County Election Commission met Tuesday morning to review the provisional ballots cast in last week’s election. One ballot was of more interest and it was cast in District 3. The race for the District 3, Post 2 commissioner’s seat has remained in limbo since Thursday with incumbent Terry Dawson and challenger Tracy Stepp both tied at 420 votes.
There was one provisional ballot cast for the district, and when the ballot was reviewed on Tuesday morning, it was determined to be admissible and was counted. That provisional ballot was cast at Rankin. However, a closer look at that ballot saw that the voter cast no vote for the District 3, Post 2 seat. With that vote not cast, the tie remains and there is still no winner in the race.
What happens next? According to state law, that lies in the hands of the County Legislative Body (CLB). The CLB has two options. They can either appoint someone to fill the seat, or they decide to hold a run-off election, which could be put on the November ballot by referendum.
Since the agenda has already been set for the Aug. 15 CLB meeting, is not known if the topic would be discussed at that meeting, or if it will wait until the September meeting when the new CLB members take office.
The county attorney, Melissa Gossman, said she would have to look into the matter, and will present the information to the CLB and make them aware of the situation.
Both Dawson and Stepp attended the Election Commission meeting on Tuesday, and both admitted they were anxious about the election outcome.
“I appreciate the election commission for their attention to this matter and for them working diligently to try to resolve this election,” Dawson said. “They have adhered to the laws, and they are doing it by the book.”
“I really wanted an answer and wanted this to be over, but we still don’t have an answer,” said Stepp. “I appreciate the election commission and all the voters.”
Both Dawson and Stepp said this race definitely shows every vote does count, and hopefully, a resolution will come soon.
“I am a nervous wreck,” said Dawson. “I enjoy my job and I would like to keep it.”
“I have never run for office before,” said Stepp. “I would like to serve my community.”
Both candidates said that the election has been more stressful than anticipated, and they are both anxiously awaiting the outcome.
Cocke County Administrator of Elections Josh Blanchard said that the tie vote would be certified on Thursday with the rest of the vote totals.
