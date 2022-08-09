Terry and Tracy

The District 3, Seat 2 commissioner seat remains in limbo with no clear winner. The candidates are tied with 420 votes each. Incumbent Terry Dawson, at left, looks at the provisional ballot which did not include a vote for the CLB seat while challenger, Tracy Stepp, at right, looks on.

 By Kathy Hemsworth

The Cocke County Election Commission met Tuesday morning to review the provisional ballots cast in last week’s election. One ballot was of more interest and it was cast in District 3. The race for the District 3, Post 2 commissioner’s seat has remained in limbo since Thursday with incumbent Terry Dawson and challenger Tracy Stepp both tied at 420 votes.

There was one provisional ballot cast for the district, and when the ballot was reviewed on Tuesday morning, it was determined to be admissible and was counted. That provisional ballot was cast at Rankin. However, a closer look at that ballot saw that the voter cast no vote for the District 3, Post 2 seat. With that vote not cast, the tie remains and there is still no winner in the race.

