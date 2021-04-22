Cherokee National Forest fire crews continue to fight the Meadow Creek and the Long Branch Fires.
“Even though we have received rain and the forest is mostly green, ground conditions are very dry right now,” said Forest Fire Management Officer Trent Girard. “Please remain vigilant while enjoying the forest and extinguish all camp/warming fires.”
The Meadow Creek Fire on the north zone of the forest is approximately 360 acres. The fire is 4.5 miles NNE of Del Rio, Tenn. The fire has transitioned to a Type 3 incident management team and is currently 20 percent contained. Dead standing timber and smoke are the main concerns to public and firefighter safety. Currently, the cause of the fire is unknown.
The Long Branch Fire on the south zone of the forest is approximately 255 acres. The fire is ten miles SE of Tellico Plains, Tenn. It is still a large, Type 4 incident with 15% containment. Dead standing timber and smoke are the main concerns to public and firefighter safety, especially along the Cherohala Skyway. Visitors should also avoid any trails near the fire. This fire was human caused.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, spending time outdoors has become more popular than ever. The Recreate Responsibly Coalition offers guidelines and tips for getting outside and staying healthy while practicing responsible outdoor recreation and wildfire prevention activities. Learn more at recreateresponsibly.org.
