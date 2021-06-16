NEWPORT—“Pawsitive Changes” certainly can describe the Friends of the Animal Shelter, located at 420 Humane Road.
Through generous donations, many improvements have been made to the shelter’s facility that are benefiting the animals while they are awaiting adoption or return to their owners. The improvements have also been a catalyst to inspire others to make donations to continue these life changing initiatives. The transformation of the shelter from just two short years ago is remarkable and worth the time to stop by and visit.
Most recently an anonymous donor said the outside entrance to the shelter didn’t match the inside improvements. “Frankly, it looks scary, and dirty which did not reflect the inside anymore.” The idea was to make the entrance look more like East Tennessee and present a welcoming approach to the facility.
Board President, Alison Chiaradio and Vice President, Sara Kenney came up with an idea that would change the entrance and get the community involved as well. The idea was simple and cost effective. Wooden fence panels with hand painted murals would be attached to the chain link fencing that borders the entrance to the facility.
Cocke County High School’s art teacher, Myra Amason, was eager to be involved in the shelter’s makeover. Her classroom soon became crowded with oversized fence panels. The students stained all of the panels. The students painted the most beautiful mural on one panel with sunflowers and a dog sniffing a drooped sunflower.
Local artist, Shanon Kelley of Artscape’s in Newport, painted a mural on the remaining panels. Kelley included an image of the shelter’s mascot, Calvin in her mural. Calvin has inspired donations to completely renovate the puppy room at the shelter. He is also the shelter’s ambassador to bring an end to animal cruelty.
Brandon Large of B&D Lawn Care of Newport was called to see if they could help and help they did. Large’s team cleared the fence line that had decades of overgrowth clinging to the fence. Large donated all his time and efforts to the shelter to make this happen.
An employee at Lowe’s paint department in Newport gave important recommendations on the selection of paint to be used and when she learned about the project’s purpose, she personally donated the paint.
Chris Gregg of Team Farrell was called to see if they could bring river rock to enhance their theme. Team Farrell arrived in moments of the phone call and they couldn’t wait to help. They brought a load of river rock two days later and donated their time and manpower to place the rocks along the fence line.
The shelter’s new entrance looks absolutely amazing.
The shelter invites everyone to come by to see the new entrance and come buy some thrift store items while saying hello to the amazing animals in their care.
Chiaradio said, “It took a lot of heros to make this project a success and they all live and work in our amazing county. The generous donor, the CCHS art class, artist Shanon Kelley, B&D Lawn care and Team Farrell, have made this project a dream come true.”
The shelter is overwhelmed by all the support that comes their way. They take comfort in knowing the community embraces the “Pawsitive” changes that have been taking place there, all motivated by the love of animals.
Wait till you see their next project.
