NEWPORT—City officials have announced that a portion of Carson Springs Road will be closed on Wednesday, August 18. The head of Carson Springs Road at West 25/70 will be closed for the entire day as crews work to connect a sewer line to the new Love’s Travel Center site.
Motorist will need to use Clevenger Cutoff as an alternate route. The city apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause travelers.
