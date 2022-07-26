Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, at left, served as the guest speaker at the inaugural Republican Party picnic held at the Newport City Park. The former WWE wrestling champion turned politician, spoke on the importance of local elections and how their outcomes impact the community. Rep. Jeremy Faison, right, was given the honor of introducing Jacobs, saying that the mayor may one day be governor of Tennessee.
A large number of Republican Party supporters attended the inaugural party picnic held on Wednesday, July 13. Several local candidates attended the event to speak with their supporters one last time before Election Day.
Ida Baxter, chairwoman of the Cocke County Federated Republican Women, happily greeted Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, who served as the guest speaker for the party’s inaugural picnic. Party leaders hope the event becomes an annual one.
MATT WINTER
MATT WINTER
The pavilions at the Newport City Park were covered with red, white and blue banners on Wednesday, July 13 as the Cocke County Federated Republican Women and Republican Party joined forces to host the party’s inaugural picnic. Dozens of attendees came to hear from local candidates and special guest speaker, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs.
Each candidate was given a brief few moments to introduce themselves and give one more rallying cry for support ahead of the August 4 General Election in Cocke County.
Ida Baxter, chairwoman of the Federated Republican Women, and her sister, Mary Keller, secretary of the club, led the evening’s festivities on behalf of the party.
