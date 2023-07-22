Kerry Mock, center, manager and representative of the donor, Highlands at English Mountain LLC, signs papers donating 494.68 acres on English Mountain to the Tennessee Baptist Mission Board as his wife, Kristin, and William Maxwell, left, chief administrative officer of the Tennessee Baptist Mission Board, look on. Behind them, from left, are Cindi Groomes, chair of the Conference Centers Committee and member of The First Family Baptist Church, Antioch; Kevin Perrigan, manager of Carson Springs; and Amarilis Nunn, chair of the Mission Support Committee and member of Faith Baptist Church, Bartlett.
Carson Springs Baptist Convention Center’s property will expand from 182 acres to over 676 acres thanks to a gift from Highlands at English Mountain, LLC.
PHOTO BY DAVE RUTHENBERG
Kerry Mock, center, manager and representative of the donor, Highlands at English Mountain LLC, signs papers donating 494.68 acres on English Mountain to the Tennessee Baptist Mission Board as his wife, Kristin, and William Maxwell, left, chief administrative officer of the Tennessee Baptist Mission Board, look on. Behind them, from left, are Cindi Groomes, chair of the Conference Centers Committee and member of The First Family Baptist Church, Antioch; Kevin Perrigan, manager of Carson Springs; and Amarilis Nunn, chair of the Mission Support Committee and member of Faith Baptist Church, Bartlett.
FRANKLIN — Highlands at English Mountain LLC has donated 494.68 acres on English Mountain which adjoins the current property owned by Carson Springs Baptist Conference Center in Newport to the Tennessee Baptist Mission Board.
The property currently making up Carson Springs was originally donated to Tennessee Baptists by the families of former Gov. Ben Hooper and Charles Rhyne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.