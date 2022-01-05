JOHNSON CITY—Rep. Jeremy Faison took to social media Tuesday evening to apologize for his actions involving a referee during a high school basketball game.
Video from the game surfaced on Wednesday of Lakeway Christian Academy playing Providence Academy in Johnson City. Faison’s son is a member of Lakeway’s team.
The video shows Faison sitting in the stands before players hit the ground for a loose ball, spurring the referee's whistle and a brief scuffle between the two teams.
In the video, Faison points a finger at the referee's face and then gestures as if he were trying to pull down the referee's pants.
Faison spoke about the situation on Wednesday saying he acted out of frustration and concern for his son in the moment.
“The officiating in the game was pretty rough, and my son was tackled by three guys. The refs just stood there as they were literally beating my son up,” Faison said.
“I thought to myself, ‘When he gets up he’s going to punch someone.’ I ran out there to keep him from hurting anyone and to make sure he was going to be alright. The ref told me I had to get out of there, but I was only trying to keep my son from hurting somebody or getting hurt.”
Faison briefly exchanged words with the referee before feigning the gesture that’s visible in the video. He left the gym immediately after the incident and can be seen walking out of the camera’s view.
“The ref said something to me again and I acted the fool in that moment,” Faison said. “I didn’t punch him or hit him, but I knew I was in the wrong so I turned around and walked out.”
Faison's post on social media reads, “For years I though how wrong it is when a parent loses their temper at a sporting event. It’s not Christian and it’s not mature and it’s embarrassing to the child have always been my thoughts. Unfortunately, I acted the fool tonight and lost my temper on a ref. I was wanting him to fight me. Totally lost my junk and got booted from the gym.
“I’ve never really lost my temper, but I did tonight and it was completely stupid of me. Emotions getting in the way of rational thoughts are never good. I hope to be able to find the ref and ask for his forgiveness. I was bad wrong.”
Faison did make contact with the referee on Wednesday to apologize for his outburst. He also apologized to the teams as well as their coaches.
“I spoke with the ref today and he accepted my apology,” Faison said. “I also apologized to both coaches and the teams. I acted out of frustration in defense of my son and let my emotions get the better part of my judgment. I apologize for that, and it won’t happen again.”
Faison is the House District 11 State Representative and also serves as GOP Caucus Chairman. He is currently serving in his sixth term as a representative of Cocke and portions of Jefferson and Greene Counties.
