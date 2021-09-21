Cocke County is currently in the running to land multiple large-scale projects according to Lucas Graham, Cocke County Economic Development Director and Partnership President.
Graham provided a brief update on the projects during the most recent meeting of Economic Development Commission (EDC). Project Gold Star started as a nationwide search that has been narrowed to a select number of states.
The second project that looks very promising for the county has been given the moniker MOD. Investors are looking at Tennessee, and specifically Cocke County, as a regional manufacturing, distribution and sales office.
The third project that also has Cocke County listed in its top three has been named Prescott. Prescott is a large-scale highly competitive project with a leadership team that is considering locations in Texas and Arizona in addition to Cocke County.
