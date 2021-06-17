COCKE COUNTY—Budget Committee members met Tuesday afternoon to discuss a potential increase in salary for Sheriff’s Office and County Jail employees.
Retention of employees has been an issues, which led the committee to approve a $2,000 increase in pay for all employees with the exception being clerical positions and jail cooks. Those individuals would still be eligible for the 3% raise that all county employees could receive in 2021-22. Deputies and jail personnel would be excluded from the 3% increase if the $2,000 amount is passed.
The final decision will come from the County Legislative Body on June 28.
