NEWPORT—County Legislative Body (CLB) members had questions about the county’s E-911 board answered by Executive Director of the State Emergency Communication Board Curtis Sutton on Monday evening.
Sutton said he has visited several counties to answer questions and assist with the board appointment process. He said that state law gives the county mayor the authority to appointment members to the board, and then the CLB has 90 days to approve those appointments.
At the June CLB meeting, commissioners approved a resolution to properly establish and Emergency Communications District (E-911) board. The county attorney, Melissa Gossman, had done some research on the board when she found the board was improperly formed in 2009.
With the original resolution from 2009 opposing state guidelines, the county attorney had crafted a new resolution that the CLB reviewed and voted on during the June meeting. The original resolution in 2009 named specific individuals that should serve as board members, including the Sheriff of Cocke County, Chief of Newport Police, Cocke County Fire Chief, Newport Fire Chief, Mayor of Newport, a healthcare representative, a Newport Rescue Squad member, a member of the public in general, and a member of the CLB.
The resolution passed in June stripped all those specific individuals from the required list of members and leaves appointing the board members to the county mayor. The mayor could choose to appoint individuals in political office to the vacancies, but those elected officials are not guaranteed seats on the board.
The original resolution allowed for anywhere from seven to nine members, but in the new resolution Gossman opted for nine, which made the process easier as three members roll off the board each year.
At that time, Gossman said the work of the board members was not in question, but it was a compliance issue the state had asked the county to address. The resolution called for members to serve in terms of two years, three years, and four years.
The board consisted of Roland Dykes, III, Maurice Shults, Armando Fontes, Jeremy Shelton, Bryan Southerland, Newell “Hop” Byrd, Vanessa Dennis, Norman Smith, and Harold Woody.
Those County Mayor Crystal Ottinger appointed through the new resolution were Karen Woods, Joe Esway, Walt Cross, Norman Smith, Jason Fox, Casey Kelley, Macie Reed, Andrea Tores, and Jason Oury.
Sutton told the CLB that once someone is appointed to the board, it is difficult to remove them before their term expires. “To be removed from the board after appointment, you have to go through Chancery Court by filing a lawsuit,” he explained.
He explained the lawsuit would have to be filed against the board member for not doing their job or failing to adhere to the law. That means those with unfinished terms on the original board prior to the June resolution could not be removed.
Commissioner Forest Clevenger asked if they needed to make a motion to rescind the resolution passed in June with the new appointments.
It was pointed out by Commissioner Norman Smith that was not necessary because state law said the county mayor has the authority to appoint the board members, and the CLB has 90 days to approve those.
The county attorney said there would be four vacancies from the original board. Sutton reiterated that those positions do not have to be filled by an individual from a specific office.
“You are not in trouble,” he added. He said several counties had faced similar situations and there was a similar problem at the state level. Because of the confusion regarding the board, the county mayor and the county attorney will look closer at the board and address the issues.
