Halloween may be a little over six months away, but one local man was apparently being haunted by supernatural images and “dark magic.” Or was it a matter of intoxication that eventually led to his being tasered and placed under arrest?
The charges he is facing would suggest the latter.
Cocke County Sheriff deputies, according to an incident report, encountered the unusual matter Wednesday when they responded to 366 Rankin Hill Road on a report of a man who woke up from a card game stating there were “vampires.”
The man, Garrett Cameron, 33, was engaged in a disagreement with his father when police arrived. The father, Gary Cameron, told police that Garrett was saying there are vampires in the yard and that Garrett was intoxicated.
Garrett was asked by a deputy if he would go with EMS and herefused. In his report, Deputy Ethan Valentine states Garrett was “speaking out of his mind about people rising from the ground and dark magic” and it was felt he was under the influence, posing a danger to himself and others.
Deputies attempted to arrest Garrett, who, per the report, resisted and fled on foot. Two more deputies arrived on scene and while speaking with Garrett, he fled on foot a second time, ignoring verbal commands to stop.
A deputy deployed his Taser, but missed Garrett. Another deputy then deployed his Taser, striking Garrett in the lower back and buttocks. Garrett was then placed in handcuffs.
After being cleared medically by EMS at the scene, Garrett was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex and charged with public intoxication, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.