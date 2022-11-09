Rocky Flats fire

Smoke is shown settling over the Rocky Flats Road fire as it is being contained on Sunday afternoon. The fire involved more than 177 acres in Cocke and Sevier counties.

 PHOTO BY KATHY HEMSWORTH

SEVIER COUNTY — A fire reported at 1130 Rocky Flats Road and Youngblood Way on Saturday turned into a wildfire that involved 177.3 acres, according to the Tennessee Division of Forestry.

The fire, which originated in Sevier County, was near the Cocke County line and crossed over onto the Cocke County side, burning property in the vicinity of Ball Hollow Road. Residents in the Jones Cove area reported heavy smoke.

