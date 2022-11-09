SEVIER COUNTY — A fire reported at 1130 Rocky Flats Road and Youngblood Way on Saturday turned into a wildfire that involved 177.3 acres, according to the Tennessee Division of Forestry.
The fire, which originated in Sevier County, was near the Cocke County line and crossed over onto the Cocke County side, burning property in the vicinity of Ball Hollow Road. Residents in the Jones Cove area reported heavy smoke.
Several fire departments worked together to battle the fire and contain it. Containment is the status of a wildfire suppression action, signifying that a control line has been completed around the fire, and any associated spot fires, which can reasonably be expected to stop the fire’s spread.
By Sunday afternoon, Sevier County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) said that the fire had been more than 90% contained and it was handed completely over to the Tennessee Division of Forestry.
By Monday, it was 100% contained by noon, but it was noted that residents in the area may see and smell smoke for several days.
Brook Smith, area forester with the Tennessee Division of Forestry, said that the fire started when a debris burn got out of control. No burn permits were being issued because of the dry conditions and the wind advisories.
Several cabins in Sevier County were reportedly evacuated because of the fire, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture. No structures were lost or damaged, Smith reported.
He said there was no specific information available on the acreage that was in Cocke County, but he estimated that roughly half of the land that was involved was within Cocke County.
Smith reported that the Tennessee Division of Forestry had 21 firefighters on the scene, and there were several fire departments from both Cocke and Sevier counties on the scene.
Sevier County uses a mass communication system called CodeRED, which allows the county to send out notifications by phone call, text message, a mobile app through Facebook, email and Twitter. Sevier County used that system to alert people in Sevier County of the Rocky Flats fire over the weekend.
Sevier County EMA reports that about 12,000 people are registered for the service currently. During the Gatlinburg wildfires in 2016, Sevier County used a different system, but at that time, only 1,000 people had signed up for the alerts.
Sevier County’s CodeRED alerts come from phone number (865) 774-3700. Sevier County residents can sign up for the alerts by texting “SevierAlerts” to 99411.
Cocke County uses a similar system, called Hyper-Reach. When the Cocke County system underwent initial testing in July, more than 17,000 messages were sent out by text, voice calls and through computers.
To sign up for the messages, Cocke County residents need to fill out a form that includes their address and their name, and choose the best way emergency messages can be delivered. Messages can be delivered via cell phone, landline, email or through a telecommunications device for people who are deaf.
