NEWPORT—The Cocke County Chamber of Commerce is happy to announce the new 2020 county map is now available.
A new map is created every three years, and is free to members of the public.
The chamber has ordered 5,000 maps that can be picked up at the Hartford Welcome Center as well as the chamber office. The map is also available digitally on the Chamber of Commerce website.
The map highlights the Great Smoky Mountains National Park as well as state forests, trails and other local attractions.
Tourism Director Linda Lewanski said the map is still important even with the technology of the day.
“We have lots of travelers stopping here, and even in the age of technology they want a hard copy in hand,” Lewanski said.
“We invite everyone to come and get a copy of the map. We can even answer questions about the location of things in the county while you are here.”
Lynn Ramsey, Chamber of Commerce Director, said the maps are also helpful to local businesses like Jefferson-Cocke County Utilities District and Newport Utilities.
She said gathering the materials and proofing the map is a large undertaking, but a worthwhile service to the community since the maps are free.
“I probably know every little road in Cocke County after proofing this map,” Ramsey said laughingly.
“I’m always surprised by how many people want these. The gas company and utilities use them in their trucks to help locate things. People use this map throughout the year, which shows us there is still a major need.”
The photo used on the cover of the new map was provided by Dirk Van Hyning. Hyning’s mother grew up in the Bogard area. He returns regularly and snapped the photo while exploring Cosby campground.
“My mom, Louise Bryant Van Hyning, grew up on Bogard Road in Newport and her parents were local educators (as well as horse and tobacco farmers) Letty and Eulys “EG” Bryant,” Hyning said.
“Ever since I can remember, and up through my college years, grandmother and granddaddy ran a horse-riding concession within the Cosby campground during the warm weather months. Every year my family (living in North Carolina) would come to visit and we would spend our days in the campground.
“In order to get from the campground road to the parking area where you could go horse-riding, patrons would have to either drive through this creek or walk over the footbridge. My childhood memories are filled with my brother and cousins playing in the creek for hours on end as new faces would come through and say hello. Since that time I’ve traveled around the world and there still is no more beautiful or special place to me than this creek in Cosby campground.”
Ramsey wanted to say a special thank you to Cocke County E-911 for providing the updated locations used on the map.
A special thanks also goes out to all of the sponsors that the made production of the map possible.
The sponsors include Rafting in the Smokies, Shoestring Creek Campground, Briarwood Safari Park, Family Practice Center, Sunshine Acres Camp & Cabins, Angela Huskey-Grooms’ State Farm, the Smoky Mountain Famers CO-OP, Healthstar Physicians, Incredible Tiny Homes, WLIK, Flowers by Wilma, Victory Lanes, The City of Newport, Cedarwood Veterinary Hospital, Liberty Church of God, J.S. Lawn & Cleaning Service, Green For Life Environmental, The Newport Plain Talk, Our Place bookstore, K&K Signs, Eric Varner’s State Farm, Carver’s Orchard & Apple House Restaurant, Jefferson-Cocke County Utility District, Rural Medical Services, Inc., Massey Realty, Smoky Mountain Mowers and Rocky Top Biker Stop, Carson Springs Baptist Conference Center, The Grease Rack, Crown Heating & Air, 92.3 WNPC, Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice, Newport Utilities, Pigeon River Campground, Smoky Mountain Outdoors Rafting, Vision Source of Newport, Tennova Newport Medical Center, Foust Screen Designs, Newport Federal Bank, Keep Cocke County Beautiful, and Wilton Springs Hardware.
Maps can also be picked up from the chamber office after hours. They will be placed in a secure box outside the office door.
