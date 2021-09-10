NEWPORT—A Cosby man was killed Thursday afternoon in a crash that occurred near 2591 Cosby Highway in Newport.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol’s preliminary report states that 90-year-old John Scott was driving a 2004 Chrysler at the time of the accident.
The report states that Scott pulled out of Rebels Road onto US Highway 321 causing the two-car crash.
His vehicle was struck by a 2002 GMC driven by John Ferris, 87, of Denham Springs, LA.
Scott was pronounced dead at the scene, and Ferris was reportedly injured in the crash.
Both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the accident.
