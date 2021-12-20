Mayor Roland Dykes, III was recently honored for his contributions to the community by Senators Steve Southerland and Ken Yager and Representatives Jeremy Faison and David Hawk. The proclamation was presented to Dykes by Gary Carver at the December meeting of the Newport Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
“It’s hard to sum up something that a man as accomplished as him has done in that much paper, but they’ve done a pretty decent job of it,” Carver stated of the proclamation.
The meeting began with the approval of November’s minutes, followed by Carver’s presentation of the proclamation. In new business, the board approved a charter change for the Newport Fire Civil Service. This is another of several steps in bringing the Fire Civil Service to the same position as the Police Civil Service with regard to how they interact with the city government.
The board also approved the zoning of a property on West Highway 25/70 as C-3 Commercial for use as a package store, one of multiple steps in annexing the property into the city.
