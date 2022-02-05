NEWPORT—Citizens from around the region attended an open house event on Friday, January 28 at the Tanner Building in Newport to see new plans and give feedback on proposed mountain biking trails through Cherokee National Forest, near Hartford.
Up for discussion were choices between three bike trails of varying lengths, paths or difficulties – all of which still need to be cleared with the US Forest Service – and the 80 people in attendance were given an opportunity for direct conversations with designers and directors from C2 Consulting and IBI Placemaking. The project could construct as much as 112 miles of trails through Cherokee National Forest and around the Hall’s Top area.
Those firms have been hired with the initial funds from a $6 million Appalachian Regional Commission grant designed to stoke economic development by improving conditions and creating new attractions.
Designers, landscapers, architects, engineers and consultants have been working with the Cocke County Partnership, US Forest Service, and other groups in order to create a set of plans and eventually execute the work, estimated for completion near the end of next year. Reports from the firm estimate a revenue growth of tens of millions of dollars in the coming years.
Following the open house, IBI Senior Landscape Architect Patrick Osborne said they are still in the earliest stage of the process, and that following the event his team will compile comments this month and review feedback from the meeting to assess public opinion.
“From that, we’ll go in, and we’ll start to refine our trail concepts even further,” Osborne said, “to identify what routes most people like, what routes are going to be a challenge – either from a grading standpoint, from a public acceptance standpoint, all those types of things. We’ll go ahead and go through and grade those, and make revisions to our trail plan.”
Representatives from the consulting firm handed out strips of stickers to the 80 attendees, and asked them to put dots on sections of boards indicating their highest priorities for the project. After about two hours of visual feedback, the public expressed a preference for the preservation of water quality, trail repair, signage fitting with the National Forest theme, and preservation of flora and fauna.
Although the meeting was intended to garner feedback from the public about biking trails, the public was given a chance to show their preferences for hiking trails and horseback riding, over other types of trails, such as cross country or paved pathways.
Lower down the list of priorities, the public expressed little to no preference for amenities such as lodging or shuttle services, hunting or the protection of soil quality, the last of which is already overseen by the Forest Service.
Osborne said they are working with the US Forest Service to ensure the trails being planned will not disrupt wildlife, biodiversity or watersheds, and to stay within federal regulations.
The mood in the room was optimistic, as people talked loudly and excitedly with planners and among themselves, gathering to see plans for improvements of both quality and access to the national forest, and the potential for renewed investment in the local community. People expressed support for most aspects of the project, and appeared excited to engage with the people who designed it. Fitting with the purpose of the event, there were also critical discussions of the earliest plans.
At the meeting, Hartford resident Briggs Gilliam pointed to a series of maps spread out over a long table – examples of the three proposed trail designs – and said he noticed the consulting firms are proposing a shuttle road through a section of Cherokee National Forest that has been designated a 12.B Roadless Area.
According to US Forest Service data, roadless areas constitute about one third of all National Forest System lands, or approximately 58.5 million acres. Roadless areas preserve the ecological conditions of the ancient forest, protect biodiversity, and prevent harmful activities such as development or logging.
“They want to put a shuttle road, see this?” Gilliam asked, pointing to a map of Mill Creek Road, which ends at empty forest, “...up through Mill Creek, which is a one-lane neighborhood, you know, then they want to put it up through the national forest, all the way up here, just to take mountain bikers up. Okay, it’s roadless now. If they do that, it’s just going to destroy the wilderness area, as it is, just so they can take mountain bikers up, and drop them off up top.”
Gilliam said he goes into that area of the forest to escape the noise of Interstate 40 and Hartford, and that building a shuttle road through will ruin the wilderness, where the only sounds are a creek and the animals living there.
“I don’t understand why it’s necessary to this project,” Gilliam said. “I actually think it’s going to weaken it, in my opinion. All they’re doing it for, is so some mountain bikers will have to pay to get shuttled up through to the top, and get dropped off.”
Before leaving, he wrote sticky notes on the three maps – all of which include plans for the shuttle road – and his notes read: “No shuttle roads in the National Forest.” Underneath, in a different color marker and handwriting, someone else wrote “agree.”
Land and resource management plans prescribed by the USDA Forest Service are strictly enforced. District Ranger Leslie Morgan said she has denied development around Cherokee National Forest in the past.
“Newport Utilities wanted to put a wastewater treatment plant on the Forest Service up at Mill Creek Road,” she said with a laugh. “Not possible.”
She said that although she sometimes has to tell developers no, she also helps by finding other areas where they might still be able to achieve their goals. When consultants from IBI approached her about designing trails on one side of the interstate, she concluded that the environment would not be able to support that many biking trails, and directed them instead to the other side of the interstate, where they would be able to tie into existing trails, and even expand to include other activities, such as equestrian trails.
“In this 12.B area, there’s talk about some shuttle roads in there, and that would be motorized use, and that is not really something that we encourage in those roadless areas,” she said.
“I try not to bias people’s opinion by my own opinion, or what the agency’s opinion is, so I kind of just want to let that play out, and see what our alternatives are out of these public scopings, and public open houses, and that sort—what comes out of that, because the public may not want it.”
Morgan said things can still change and it is too early in the process to make any definitive remarks, indicating that the future of the project would not hinge on whether a shuttle road can be implemented as part of the overall plan, and that there are a number of vested interests ranging from hunter groups, to hiking, biking, horseback riding, and more, that want to see the larger project through.
Cocke County Partnership Tourism Director Linda Lewanski thanked the IBI team in an email, stating that the team did a great job in presenting and explaining the options to attendees.
“We know that this project will really change the face of Cocke County’s recreational offerings and will be a great value-add for our visitors,” she wrote. “All of us at the Partnership look forward to sharing our progress as we move ahead.”
CCP President and Economic Development Director Lucas Graham was enthusiastic about the trails project, and said he is excited for what the development will mean to Hartford, as well as the rest of the county. He emphasized the importance to the local economy of having public money used for public lands, so that investments in the community may follow.
“This is intended to be an attraction that’s going to draw enough visitors in, so that it’s going to be economically viable for investors,” Graham said. “It’s attraction. This trail system is for people to come in, have a good ride, have a good time. Private sector comes in to capitalize off that amount of people coming in that needs somewhere to eat, somewhere to stay, somewhere to rent a bike, shop for t-shirts, souvenirs, et cetera.”
For now, there is a 12-mile course, publicly accessible, near Hall’s Top Firetower. An additional two-mile trail, owned by the Climbworks company, is listed as a local option for mountain biking.
Over the next 48 weeks, planners will continue compiling public feedback, assess environmental impact, and drafting decision notices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.