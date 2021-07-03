Deputies responded to Cosby Highway at Jones Circle on the call of a male standing next to the roadway yelling at vehicles. The male was identified as Izack Hill, 23, Newport. When deputies attempted to speak with Hill he began to run down Cosby Highway. He finally stopped, and was placed in handcuffs at that time.
The report states that Hill had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and slurred speech. Hill became irate as deputies attempted to place him in a patrol car. They were finally able to get him into a vehicle, but not before he kicked one deputy in the chest. Hill faces charges of Public Intoxication, Resisting Stop, Frisk, Halt, Arrest, or Search, and Assault.
