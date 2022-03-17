New penalties have been added to the latest draft of a county ambulance contract after a unanimous March 15 vote by the Public Safety Committee at the Chancery Court in Newport.
The contract, taking effect July 1, includes $500 fines for not meeting set time requirements, and for entering level 0. Level 0 is defined as the condition when there are more calls than the number of ambulances available. Unless there are further changes to county procedure, such fines would go into the general fund and are intended to serve as a deterrent to the company that accepts the contract.
In Knox County, for example, there is a fine in their contract of $1,000 per percentage point under 90 when their ambulance service can not reach time goals. Therefore, in Cocke County, if a contracted ambulance service is only meeting 87% of its time goals, then the company will be fined $1,500, or 500 per percentage point. Similarly, if the service hits two level 0 events, that will also mandate a fine of $1,000, at 500 per event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.