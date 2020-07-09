NEWPORT—The 17th Artillery Regiment Association recently awarded college scholarships to three very deserving students, who included two granddaughters and one grandson.
The three scholarships totaled $6,000.00. Each scholarship winner received a monetary award, a Congratulations Letter, and a 17th Artillery Regiment Association Certificate of Achievement. Each year the 17th Artillery Regiment Association awards scholarship grants to children and grandchildren of veterans and current active duty soldiers who have served with this proud regiment.
Applicants must meet the Association’s eligibility requirements and are evaluated on academic achievement, community service, extra-curricular activities at school, an essay on a different annual topic, and a faculty member’s Letter of Recommendation.
One of the 2020 winners is Ruthie Calfee, a 2020 graduate of Cocke County High School, in Newport, TN. Throughout her four years of high school, Ruthie diligently applied herself to her academic course work, to include three Dual credit courses; and, earned a 3.35 GPA.
A review of her extra-curricular activities shows that she dedicated herself to supporting her school, church, and community. She played one year of girls’ basketball on her school team and also supported her community’s youth basketball league as a score keeper.
For three years Ruthie volunteered many hours supporting the annual Veteran’s Day Program and worked tirelessly gathering can goods for her community’s annual Can Food Drives.
For four years she volunteered with the Appalachia Service Project, helping prepare meals and then cleaning up afterwards. She served at her church performing cafeteria duty there and also teaching Sunday School as an assistant.
Her best time, however, was her involvement with the Future Farmers of America, where she earned several awards. She distinguished herself for selling the most fruit – two years in a row; earned the Green Hand Award; and, was recognized as the winner of the “Small Animal Science Award.”
Her high school counselor writes that “I have found Ruthie Calfee “to be kind, conscientious, and steadfast….to be an extremely caring student – one that is well-liked by her peers…she is dependable and determined in a way that the average high school student is not.”
For her outstanding accomplishments, Ruthie Calfee was honored at her high school’s award ceremony and received a 17th Artillery Regiment Association Scholarship Award of $1,500.00.
This 17th Artillery Association Scholarship is named in honor of the 17th Artillery Association Family Members who have continually supported our veterans and the Association. Her connection to the 17th Artillery is through her grandfather, Buford Van Calfee, who served in Vietnam with the 2d Battalion, 17th Artillery in 1969 and 1970.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.