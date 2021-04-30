NEWPORT—Deputies were dispatched to the area of Fowlers Grove Road and Highway 160 to conduct a welfare check on a male subject that had been sitting in his vehicle on the side of the road for hours.
Deputy Dylan Norton came in contact with Robert Zolna, 33, Bybee, who said he had been there for 45 minutes.
Zolna stated he had been to town to pick up medication, but stopped to get cell reception. Norton noted that Zolna was sweating profusely, slurring his words and was unable to sit still.
Norton asked Zolna if he had used narcotics, and he stated he usually consumes pills and meth. He also admitted to using Hydrocodone before driving. Zolna exited the vehicle to perform a field sobriety test.
Norton reported that Zolna performed poorly on all parts of the test. He was placed under arrest at that time.
During a search of the vehicle Norton found a Springfield .45 caliber handgun, a Lorcin .25 caliber handgun and a Hopkins and Arms Company revolver. Also inside the vehicle was 1.1 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 32 small baggies, three syringes and a broken pipe.
Several tools commonly used in cutting off catalytic converters were also found in the car. Zolna faces charges of Sale, Delivery, Manufacture or Possession of Drugs, three counts of Possession of a Handgun while Attempting to Commit a Dangerous Felony, three counts of Possession of a Handgun While Under the Influence, Driving While License Suspended and DUI First Offense.
