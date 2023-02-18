The Newport City Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BMA) met in regular session Tuesday. Several items were addressed.
Damages from shootout
City administrator James Finchum reported the city’s insurance would not cover the damages to a local business that arose from the Gary Ball pursuit and shootout in December 2022 in the Northport community. It resulted in bullets striking and damaging Rocky Top Grafix. Finchum said the building was hit 12 times, and sustained moderate damage. The front windows and merchandise inside — including a sign made for a school — suffered damage.
“Our insurance has denied the claim,” Finchum reported. “They said that they do not cover stray bullets, so we will have to pay for those damages.”
He said that the big trucks passing by the business have caused the bullet holes in the glass to crack even more, so the repairs should be done rather quickly. He reported that he is awaiting an estimate for the damages from the business owner, Jeff Cody.
Animal control facility
Finchum reported that a benefactor has left $2 million to the city and county for the construction of an animal control facility. He said that $1 million would go to the city and $1 million to the county. It would be set up in a trust with each receiving $100,000 per year for 10 years.
Kathleen Ann Mulvey had been an attorney, and she had spent the last several years of her life in Cocke County. She had supported animal causes, and had no relatives, so she chose to leave 25 percent of her estate to each entity — the city and the county — to take care of the need for an animal control facility.
“I wish there was someone we could send a thank you card to,” Finchum said. “I think we should recognize her with her name on the building. We are very appreciative of her contribution, and it would be a great way to recognize her.”
Construction is expected to get underway this spring for a new animal control facility in the industrial park area.
Cope Boulevard curve
Finchum reported about the curve where the city and county meet on Cope Boulevard. It is a 90-degree turn to the left. He reported with the recent heavy fog there have been numerous accidents at the curve.
“We have done a lot on our side of the curve to improve visibility,” he said.
New reflective signage was added to replace the old signage that was knocked down. He said he had also made a request for a street light, which would be used to illuminate the area even more. He said that he believes if the county adds a guard rail on their side, it would be even more helpful and keep cars from going over the bank.
“Most of the problems seemed to be on the city side. We have addressed those, and hopefully, it will reduce the number of accidents there,” he said. “Hopefully, the county will take a look at the area as well.”
Cars pick up speed in front of the wastewater treatment plant, and those who are not familiar with the roadway miss the 90-degree turn and go over the bank at the end. Finchum said that if cars would adhere to the speed limit that may reduce accidents as well.
Traffic light
Finchum reported the recent winds had damaged the traffic light in front of Lowe’s at the Epley Road and Cosby Highway intersection. He said he had gotten an emergency work order to have the traffic light repaired, and he wanted it to show on the record that he was reporting that work.
Alley without a name
Finchum also said there had been a request for a street light for an alley located in Clifton Heights. Finchum reported that although he had worked for the city for 40 years he was not aware that alley existed until he visited the area. He said that it was very dark and needed lighting, but the alley is not named. He said that it is paved, is in excellent condition and the garbage truck runs on it, so he said there would be a request on the March agenda for the BMA to choose a name for the alley which is near the former Jim Robinson home between Walnut Street and Clifton Heights.
Grant funds
Fire Chief Jeremy Shelton reported that the fire department received a $20,000 Fire Adaptive Community Program grant. Those funds will be used for PPE gear and equipment. He reported they had also received a CDBG grant for swift water rescue in the amount of $206,000 which will cover a towing vehicle, an inflatable rigid boat, an aluminum boat, suits, ropes and gear. He said the city’s contribution would be $16,000. He reported the fire department has swift water and technical rescue certified firefighters.
Community Development Director Gary Carver reported that the city had completed a pre application for a $1 million ARC grant and they were now invited to apply for the full grant, which means they will more than likely receive the funds for a streetscapes project. He said they could take the roughest street downtown and turn it into a landscaped and welcoming area to walk.
Storm drainage
Carver reported on the Indian Hills storm drainage study. He explained that the storm water at the base of English Mountain cuts a channel through the Indian Hills neighborhood. He said the water goes underneath Cosby Highway and I-40 and picks up speed as it reaches the neighborhood. He said the estimate to complete the project was $2.16 million, but they could possibly mitigate the flow of water by doing some work and slow it down before it reaches the neighborhood without completing the whole project.
There would need to be property purchased and the city would need to acquire easements for the project.
“I know we have other drainage issues, such as at Richland Park and in areas of Clifton Heights, but right now, Indian Hills is probably our worst and a good place to start. We may be able to get the problem lessened by just choosing a step out of this plan and slowing the flow of water before it reaches the neighborhood,” Carver said.
“This would be a piecemeal project because of the cost, and we would want to start with the step that would most likely have the biggest impact on resolving the issue,” Finchum said. “We would have to phase the whole project out over three to five years.”
Alderman Mike Hansel said, “Doing something is better than nothing.”
“We have a lot of needs, and prices are going up. I don’t want to borrow money, I am not a fan of that,” Finchum said. “So, yes, we will do a little at a time.”
He pointed out that there had been plans to expand Newport City Fire Station 2 with basically a metal shell, concrete floor, electrical and plumbing but that cost would now be $250,000 when they originally thought it would be about a fourth of that.
“We need to address the storm issue, we just can’t do it all at once,” he said. “I am not a supporter of borrowing any money.”
Riverfront property
Carver said that WU Holdings had presented a concept for some of the city’s riverfront lots, but because a couple of meetings had not happened and he had not acquired all the information he needed, he did not want the BMA to make any decisions regarding WU’s request to purchase that property.
“I think we need to sell those lots, but we need more time to gather information before making the decision, so let’s postpone that until the March meeting,” he said.
Purchases
The BMA approved the fire department’s request to buy turnout gear at a cost of $12,087.40 and a request for Hurst Extrication Equipment — the Jaws of Life — for $32,906, which Chief Shelton reported was a $1,500 increase on the price since he initially looked at the equipment.
New business
In new business, the BMA approved the first reading of Ordinance 2023-01, a budget amendment for the City of Newport. City Recorder Tina Matthews pointed out that it was the first amendment for the current fiscal year, and that it would bring the budget in line with some cost increases.
Ordinance 2023-02 amending the City of Newport Municipal Code Title 4 Personnel Policy, Chapter 8 Miscellaneous Policies adding Section 4-818 Operational Safety and Health Program Plan passed on first reading. This was a request made by TOSHA and OSHA for all municipalities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.