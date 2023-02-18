Rocky Top Grafix damage

Rocky Top Grafix was caught in the crossfire of the shootout from a police chase in December in Newport. The photo shows where law enforcement marked the bullet holes through the business’ front window. The city’s insurance carrier has determined it will not cover the damages and the city will have to pay for the damages.

 PHOTO COURTESY JEFF CODY

The Newport City Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BMA) met in regular session Tuesday. Several items were addressed.

Damages from shootout

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.