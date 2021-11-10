COCKE COUNTY—Members of the Cocke County Grand Jury reported a number of criminal charges in October. Arraignments for those indicted by the Grand Jury will be held before Cocke County Circuit Court and Honorable Judge Carter Moore.
The following is a list of those indicted by the grand jury. Court records to not identify persons by age, address or occupation and there may be other people with the same or similar names.
Raymond Dean Baker, charged with Vandalism over $1,000, Aggravated Assault, DUI, Implied Consent, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Driving on a Suspended License, Financial Responsibility and Failure to Exercise Due Care.
Trent Thomas Balson, charged with Reckless Driving, Speeding, Driving on Suspended License, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Evading Arrest and Failure to Obey Traffic Control Devices.
Justin Eric Bersch, charged with Violation of Community Supervision for Life.
Jeremy Bragg, charged with Identity Theft.
Montana Boyer, charged with Theft Over $10,000.
Robert Davis, charged with Theft Over $2,500, Registration Violation and Altering Plates.
Nathan Alan Dornacher, charged with Aggravated Statutory Rape.
Whitney L. Fox, charged with Aggravated Burglary, Theft Under $1,000, Theft Over $1,000, Aggravated Assault and Domestic Assault.
David Phillip Gayton, charged with Domestic Assault.
Karen J. Hayes, charged with Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Sell/Deliver, Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Facility, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving on Suspended License, Possession of Legend Drug and Violation of Registration Law.
Nicholas Walter Hupp, charged with Identity Theft and Public Intoxication.
Dustin Scott James, charged with Theft Under $1,000, Theft Over $2,500, Criminal Impersonation, DUI 2nd Offense, Driving of Suspended License, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Registration Violation.
Eric Lee Johnson, charged with Driving on Suspended License, Theft Under $1,000, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Schedule VI.
Chuck D. Kelley, charged with Burglary, Arson, Theft Over $1,000 and Vandalism Over $1,000.
Bobby Ray Lewis, charged with Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Sell/Deliver, Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Sell/Deliver, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving on a Suspended License and Failure to Maintain Lane.
Michael Todd McAfee, charged with Theft Under of Merchandise Under $1,000.
James Eric Norris, charged with Theft Over $10,000.
James Eric Norris, charged with Operation of Chop Shop, two counts Theft Over $1,000, two counts Altered Vin, Violation of Registration Law and Driving on Revoked License.
Michael Ronal Owens, charged with Violation of Sex Offender Registry.
Kenneth Don Pack, charged with Theft Over $10,000.
Justin Will Patterson, charged with Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Sell/Deliver, Possession of Schedule I with Intent to Sell/Deliver, Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Dangerous Felony and Possession of Weapon-Felony Conviction.
Cody Jordan Reed, charged with Aggravated Assault and Theft Under $1,000.
William Sanderlin, charged with Evading Arrest by Motor Vehicle, Driving on Suspended License, Reckless Endangerment, Reckless Driving, Speeding, Possession of Schedule VI and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Franklin Ezra Shropshire, charged with DUI, Driving on Suspended License, Possession of Schedule I, Possession of Methamphetamine, Drug Paraphernalia, Financial Responsibility and Violation of Registration Law.
Henry Lee Shults, charged with Violation of Sex Offender Registry.
Lisa Lynn Shults, charged with Burglary of Motor Vehicle, Theft Under $1,000 and Tampering with of Fabricating Evidence.
Ryan Archer Stieman, charged with Introduction into a Penal Facility and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Clyde Austin Webster, charged with 13 counts of Aggravated Statutory Rape, four counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor and two counts Solicitation of a Minor.
Samuel Ray Williams, Jr., charged with DUI-third offense, Implied Consent and Driving on Suspended License.
Justin Zapka, charged with Violation of Sex Offender Registry and Resisting Arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.