Be a part of celebrating the Christmas season downtown along with enjoying the first night Christmas Parade in years.

The Cocke County Partnership Chamber of Commerce is asking for help to spread the excitement and bring back Christmas in the City. If you are not a downtown business, it does not matter. There will be booth space at other spots downtown available. So, come and join the fun and activities before the parade. Hours advertised will be 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The parade will start at 6:30 p.m., and should be downtown by 6:45 p.m. Santa is coming, compliments of the city of Newport. Children visiting Santa receive a free book from Save the Children.

