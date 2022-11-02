Be a part of celebrating the Christmas season downtown along with enjoying the first night Christmas Parade in years.
The Cocke County Partnership Chamber of Commerce is asking for help to spread the excitement and bring back Christmas in the City. If you are not a downtown business, it does not matter. There will be booth space at other spots downtown available. So, come and join the fun and activities before the parade. Hours advertised will be 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The parade will start at 6:30 p.m., and should be downtown by 6:45 p.m. Santa is coming, compliments of the city of Newport. Children visiting Santa receive a free book from Save the Children.
Kiwanis will be downtown with the train as well as an inflatable bounce house and obstacle course with a slide for kids to enjoy. There will be plenty of hot chocolate, cookies and caroling. Plus, Oh Nuts Donuts and The Baz Bake & Deli will be downtown if a quick bite is needed before the parade.
Be sure to drop by the Cocke County Court House for all kinds of surprises and fun. Several other businesses have already signed up so come join the fun. There will be something for everyone and lots of activities for the kids. Plus, the Cities Christmas Tree will be lit as the parade passes by to add to all the excitement.
Downtown businesses are being asked to stay open until the parade starts. The chamber hopes this will be the beginning of something big, but it needs businesses, vendors and support from the community. Call the chamber office at 423-623-7201 or go online to the Cocke County Partnerships page (www.newportcockecountychamber.com), click on the chamber event page to Dec. 2 and register. If you are located downtown, let the chamber know you will be open and what you will be giving away or sales you will be offering in your store.
The CCP Chamber of Commerce will help guide the way for the events and activities, with registration, promotion and organizing to make sure everyone that wants to participate can, but this is truly a community event as its staff will be staging for the annual Newport Christmas Parade.
“Newport and Cocke County, this is a way to celebrate the start of the Christmas season and do something that can grow for our community. We all want our county to grow and prosper. It is said it takes a whole community to grow, here is our chance to make that happen, said Lynn Ramsey, director for the CCP Chamber of Commerce.
