NEWPORT—A Newport couple was arrested Thursday afternoon following an altercation at Newport Pediatrics.
Newport Police Officers identified the couple as Angel L. Howard, 28, and James Walker, 29. Both were charged with assault and child endangerment.
On Thursday, officers were dispatched to Newport Pediatrics concerning a domestic disturbance inside an exam room.
Patrolman Jordan Douglas spoke with Walker who said he and Howard began arguing over Walker talking to a nurse.
Walker said Howard “grabbed at him” and Walker admitted to striking Howard.
According to the report, employees advised officers that they heard the altercation inside the exam room and found the couple actively fighting while their baby was lying on the exam table.
Both Walker and Howard had visible wounds and both were placed under arrest without incident.
