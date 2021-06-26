COCKE COUNTY—Brenda Parker Ramsey has become one of the first individuals to announce their candidacy for Sessions Court Clerk in the 2022 election.
The long-time Deputy Clerk of the office has served in that position for 26 years. She is seeking the community’s support for the leadership role in 2022.
“My Family and I are officially announcing my candidacy for election as Sessions and Juvenile Court Clerk of Cocke County in the May 3, 2022 Republican Primary. I first want to thank the community for their support, encouragement, and ideas,” Ramsey said.
“I currently serve as Deputy Clerk for Sessions Court and have been employed with the Cocke County Court System for 26 years. I have a passion to serve the public and your families. I pledge to remain faithful to the office as well as the citizens of Cocke County.
“My husband, Ned, was born and raised in Cocke County, and retired after 39 years of service as a school teacher in which he spent his entire career at Centerview Elementary School. My son is Josh Ramsey, who is married to Crystal Johnson Ramsey, and they have one daughter, Azlynn our only grandchild. Josh is a lineman for Newport Utility and Crystal is a school counselor at Centerview Elementary School.
“I graduated from Cocke County High School in 1972. I immediately started working at AC Lawrence Leather Company then took a position at Merchant & Planters Bank. In 1974 I went to work at Hawk Grocery Company where I remained for 21 years. In 1995, I started my career in the court system with Juvenile Court and was promoted in 1996 to Deputy Clerk for Sessions Court, which is the position I currently hold.
“My husband and I are faithful members of Bybee United Methodist Church. I feel my Christian faith has prepared me for a life of service.
“You have my pledge to work with all divisions of county, city and state government, as well as the people of Cocke County. I humbly ask for your vote and support as I campaign for the position of Sessions and Juvenile Court Clerk of Cocke County.”
