The Jefferson-Cocke County Utility District (JCCUD) met in regular session Thursday. One item of business was replacing the bobtail truck used to haul propane that was totaled in an accident on State Route 340 near Parrottsville on March 2.
General Manager Clint Hammonds explained the utility found itself in a unique situation regarding the purchase of a propane truck. He said that Boyd Service, Inc., notified it that they have a 2023 Freightliner truck available. The total cost, including a 3,200-gallon mc331 propane tank, including the labor and installation to put all the equipment on the chassis, would be $249,874.63.
He said the truck was available because it had been ordered by another company, but when the company found out about the emissions changes on 2024 trucks and the new body style, they asked to wait until the 2024 was available.
JCCUD called the only other company that supplies bobtail trucks to the propane industry and they did not have one available. They said there would be a lengthy wait to get a truck.
“I know this is not the bidding process that we follow, so calls were made to our auditor. Our auditor said that it should be OK to purchase the truck as long as the board of directors approve the purchase,” Hammonds said.
Commissioners commented that voting to buy the truck was a “no brainer.” In August 2022, JCCUD awarded a bid for a new propane truck to Boyd Service. The truck was to be delivered by May 31, 2023, at a cost of $221,165.93. However, Purchasing Manager Jonathan Sane told commissioners that the truck had been delivered on April 26, which was the day before the regular board meeting.
Sane told the board that if they approved the purchase of the new truck, it would be delivered by September or October. He pointed out that even with the early delivery of the new truck they still had one less truck than usual.
Administrative Manager Heather Jones, responding to questions from the commissioners, said that the insurance company settlement for the totaled truck is around $142,700. The board unanimously agreed to purchase the truck from Boyd Service.
Responding to a question by Commissioner Sharon Hayes, Hammonds said that the JCCUD employee who was driving the truck at the time of the accident is still receiving workers’ compensation benefits.
“He is doing better, but with his injuries, it is a slow process,” Hammonds said. Jones said when he will be able to return has not been determined.
The general manager asked the commissioners to approve funds in the amount of $79,032.01 to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) for a move-in contract for project identification number 121459.00 at State Route 113 and State Route 340 in White Pine. The intersection is also known as the Main Street, Roy Messer Highway and Airport Road intersection near White Pine School.
A traffic light is being installed at the intersection. The shoulders of the roadway will be extended and ditches will be deepened, so gas lines will have to be moved. He explained there will be two feet of dirt on top of the gas lines, but they plan to dig around them then backfill them for protection then add a steel plate on top.
Public Act Chapter 86 indicates that TDOT will cover the costs associated with relocating utilities because of a highway construction project, but Hammonds said it does not include relocating utilities because of work on an intersection.
The commissioners voted to approve sending the funds to TDOT for the project. Hammonds explained that the work would be done by a contractor then JCCUD would inspect it and approve it.
In other business, the following items were addressed:
Approved travel expenses for the 2023 Tennessee Gas Association (TGA) Annual Conference in Orlando, FL, for Tommy Bible, the retired general manager. The past president of the TGA will be speaking at the event. JCCUD will cover his flight, rental car expenses for four days, his hotel stay at the Wyndham Grand Bonnet Creek and meals at a per diem rate the same as JCCUD employees.
Commissioners were given a copy of a letter from the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office approving the fiscal year 2024 budget.
The commissioners were updated about the long-awaited East Tennessee Natural Gas (ETNG) System Alignment Project. It involves new pipelines, new compressor stations and loops to increase capacity. The initial assessment shows that the project will cost JCCUD $349,245 per year with the cost being based on the total feet involved as well as the number of customers.
The United Utilities Group (UUG) fiscal year 2024 assessments indicate that the monthly fee change for JCCUD will be -.44 percent, dropping from 27.59 percent to 27.15 percent, and save $495.28 in monthly fees.
The board voted to move the August board meeting up a week to Aug. 24 because of the TGA Business Accounting and Professional Development Conference. The Labor Day luncheon for employees will also be held.
The May meeting will be held May 25 with an employee appreciation luncheon following the meeting.
