The Jefferson-Cocke County Utility District (JCCUD) met in regular session Thursday. One item of business was replacing the bobtail truck used to haul propane that was totaled in an accident on State Route 340 near Parrottsville on March 2.

General Manager Clint Hammonds explained the utility found itself in a unique situation regarding the purchase of a propane truck. He said that Boyd Service, Inc., notified it that they have a 2023 Freightliner truck available. The total cost, including a 3,200-gallon mc331 propane tank, including the labor and installation to put all the equipment on the chassis, would be $249,874.63.

