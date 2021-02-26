COCKE COUNTY—Multiple agencies joined forces again on Thursday to perform a third search of the French Broad River.
Crews continue to search for one of two missing men who were involved in a pursuit with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office in late January.
The third search was unsuccessful according to law enforcement.
On February 4, and again On February 9, the Sheriff’s Office, Cocke County Emergency Management Agency, Newport Rescue Squad and volunteer fire departments combined to search the river for the two men that had been missing since January 22.
Their passenger vehicle drove into the French Broad River at Bluff Road as they attempted to flee from Sheriff’s Deputies.
Deputies said the driver and front seat passenger swam down the river after the vehicle entered the water. Another passenger swam to the nearby shore and identified Bobby Shelton, 31, Hartford Road, as the driver, and Steven Hance, 49, Wiley Town Road, Newport, as the passenger.
The first search resulted in a body being located nearly a half mile from the scene of the incident. The body has not been identified at this time and was sent to the Knoxville Forensic Center for an autopsy and identification.
Thursday’s search included eight county agencies and involved vehicle, boat, and foot assets.
Continue to follow the newportplaintalk.com and see future editions of the paper for updates to this story.
