NEWPORT—Members of the Newport/Cocke County Economic Development Commission and Partnership’s board of directors met Thursday evening to receive monthly updates.
Partnership President Lucas Graham told the board that work continues on the ARC project that will bring a 50-75 acre bike trail/park to the county.
Graham continues to meet weekly with the Forest Service and various stakeholders to track the progress of the project.
“We will continue to have meetings like this for at least the next year and a half,” Graham said. “The project is going well and the feasibility study just came back, which was very impressive. They estimate we would need 1,200 extra rooms in our hotels/motels to support the visitors to the park.”
Graham gave the board a brief update on the new innovation park during the meeting. The recent refinancing of the loan for the park will help free up capital for needed infrastructure.
State development grants will be available in the next cycle that could assist the county with the roads, sewer and water to various sites in the park.
Graham said five companies have show interest in locating in the park, but contractors are experiencing issues due to lack of materials and workers. He said one major contractor has pushed projects back until 2023.
Tourism Director Linda Lewanski was next to address the board. She promoted four short videos that were recently finished which will serve as social media campaigns for county tourism. They focus on subjects like paddling, memories and adventure.
Lewanksi recently held Tourism Day for the Leadership Cocke County class. Six students visited Briarwood Safari Park, The Bean Trees cafe and Rafting in the Smokies.
Another travel writer recently visited the area, and Lewanski is awaiting stories from her visit.
“Ingrid Lemme visited the new Adventure Distillery, Whisperwood Retreat, went rafting and visited the National Park,” Lewanski said. “Her blog is called Escape from Paradise, and we should see more stories about our area from her very soon.”
Chamber Director Lynn Ramsey promoted several upcoming events during Thursday’s meeting. The 4th Wednesday Connection Lunch will be held on July 28 at noon. The lunch will be held at Big Creek Market in Hartford.
The next Chamber 101 will be held via Zoom on August 12. “We continue to have interest in this class. If any member would like a one on one, I will be happy to set that up,” Ramsey said.
Cocke County will hold a job fair on July 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Newport Grammar School. The Chamber has partnered with the American Job Center to host the event.
“We know that employers are struggling to fill positions, so we encourage them to register their business for the event.”
Work continues on the 35th annual Newport Harvest Street Festival. Ramsey said the Chamber has had more vendors sign up early for the event than in any previous year.
In finishing her report, Ramsey encouraged everyone to attend the annual Cocke County A&I Fair. Events will start on July 20 and end on July 24.
EDC and Partnership board members will meet again on August 19 at 5:30 p.m. at Newport City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.