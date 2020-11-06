NEWPORT—The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported armed robbery that occurred in the Irish Cut community on Thursday, Nov. 5.
Cocke County Sheriff LT. Chris Gregg said he spoke with the victim, Harley Gerald Shelton, 73, Marshall, NC, who said he traveled to Newport to meet Breanna Nicole Dockery, 23, at her residence on Fariview Street.
When Shelton arrived, he picked Dockery up and she told him to drive to the end of Fairview Street where she had a tent and air mattress set up.
Upon arrival, Shelton said he was helping Dockery get items out of his car when another male subject, later identified as James Ray Ball, arrived and allegedly “pressed” a gun against Shelton’s head.
According to the report, Ball forced Shelton back into his vehicle and held him down. Shelton said he begged for Ball to let him go but he refused.
Shelton reported that Dockery retrieved his wallet from his pocket and took his medication.
During the robbery, Ball dropped the firearm and instructed Dockery to find it.
According to the report, Shelton said he was able to get one of his arms loose and as he did, he reached into his pocket to retrieve his own firearm.
Shelton admitted he fired three rounds at Ball and Dockery, but he was unsure if he struck them.
Shelton left the scene and reported the incident to the Newport Police Department. Shelton advised he was unable to locate his wallet that contained several cards and approximately $1,200 in cash.
Warrants have been issued for Dockery and Ball.
