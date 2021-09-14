Halfway through September, the county is still affected by over 500 active COVID-19 cases. A total of 25 new cases were reported on September 13 alone.
In the last seven days, 334 new cases have been reported to the state. Over those seven days, the county has conducted an average of 115.6 COVID-19 tests per day with a 26.5% positivity rate.
As of September 13, there have been 132 hospitalizations reported to the state. The county’s fatality count remains at 104 lives lost.
The county continues to inch closer and closer to the state mean for vaccinated population. As of this Monday, 47.5% of the Cocke County population had received at least the first shot and 41.1% were fully vaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.