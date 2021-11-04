BYBEE—Motorists traveling on State Route 160 near the Cocke/Hamblen County line should be aware of road construction activities that will have an effect on traffic.
Beginning at 7 p.m. on Monday, November 8, State Route 160 in Bybee will be closed to allow crews to replace a drainage pipe. This work will be completed by 7 a.m. on Tuesday, November 9.
Cars and smaller trucks will take Briar Thicket Road to Glendale Road to Sawyer Hollow Road to detour around the work zone. Larger trucks and commercial vehicles will need to find alternate routes.
Following the drainage pipe replacement, one lane will be closed for slope stabilization with a temporary traffic signal in place. This traffic pattern is expected to be in place until Friday afternoon on November 12.
This schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution in this area as workers will be present.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.