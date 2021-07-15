NEWPORT—Newport/Cocke County Industrial Development Board members met Wednesday afternoon to consider several agenda items.
The first action taken by the board was to approve the documentation associated with the refinancing of the county’s new innovation park.
The new bond features a lower interest rate through Newport Federal Bank.
Lucas Graham, Partnership President and Economic Development Director, said this loan will help the county get through the construction phase of the project.
“This was the plan of action from the beginning,” Graham said. “The Shults family offered us owner financing, but the objective was always to refinance. We are going from a 5% interest rate to 3.25%. This is a bridge loan that they are handling during the construction phase. Once that is done we can go through TVA for a federal loan at an even lower interest rate.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.