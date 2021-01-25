NEWPORT—The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office has released the details surrounding a suspected murder-suicide that took place on Friday, January 22.
Reports say that Rusty Williams, 50, Fine Street, and an unidentified friend took food to his father, Dean Williams, 81, Pierce Road, early Friday afternoon.
When the two arrived at the Pierce Road residence, the witness stated it appeared Dean Williams was having a medical issue. Rusty Williams and the witness tried to talk the elder Williams into going to the doctor.
Williams refused to seek medical attention and a verbal argument quickly ensued.
The report states that Dean Williams went to his bedroom to retrieve a 38 revolver and confronted his son who was standing in the doorway of the home.
CCSO Chief Deputy C.J. Ball said, “Dean Williams confronted Rusty Williams at the door, and Dean Williams fatally shot Rusty Williams. The witness was threatened to be shot as well by Dean Williams if the police or EMS were called to help.”
Ball said the witness fled the scene for safety.
Sheriff’s Deputies and Newport Police Officers arrived on scene and as they approached the home they heard another gunshot.
They retreated to their vehicles to retrieve their ballistic shields to protect themselves as they approached the residence.
Officers found the victim, Rusty Williams, to be unresponsive inside the residence.
They located Dean Williams outside the residence on the east side of the home with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Both were transported to Newport Medical Center and pronounced dead. Autopsies will be performed on both individuals at the Knoxville Forensics Center.
The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office CID division is currently investigating the shooting.
“The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office wants to thank the Newport Police Department for their quick response to assist our deputies,” Ball said.
Our condolences go to the family involved in this tragic loss. We will continue to keep the family in our thoughts.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.