NEWPORT—A Cocke County mother is threatening to request an outside investigation if conditions do not improve for her seven-year-old son, who rides a school bus home from Cosby Elementary with older students who she says were sexually harassing and abusing him.
A mother of three children in the Cocke County school system, she told the Board of Education on April 14 that her middle son is autistic, and because of his condition he struggles to grasp ordinary social cues, and can not always tell when someone is behaving inappropriately toward him, making him especially vulnerable to abuse.
She said he was put in a situation on the bus that is “100% considered sexual harassment and borders the line of sexual abuse, because of the age gap and significant developmental differences.”
She said her son, whose place on the autism spectrum means he may not always understand the situation and be able to stand up for himself, witnessed explicit sexual harassment of his seatmate, was shown pornography, and asked by a girl twice his age – a teenager – to “kiss, and do things that boyfriends and girlfriends do.”
The mother said adolescents of that age should know their behavior is neither funny nor acceptable, and that the consequences should reflect the seriousness of their behaviors.
She said Cosby Elementary Principal Christy Edmonds told her family the situation would be taken care of. She said his father called the school as well, and a receptionist told him the matter was being looked into.
“We didn’t even get a chance to voice our concerns regarding our son or add information that had not been discussed,” the mother told the board, “and this was not from lack of trying. There were three more unsuccessful attempts to speak with the principal. The lack of communication was astounding.”
Edmonds declined to speak to The Newport Plain Talk, and had Glenda, the receptionist, say she does not comment on disciplinary actions.
The next day, the mother said, all the offenders were still on the bus, and only half of them had new seating assignments. She said the tepid response to the attacks on her son sends the message that sexual harassment or abuse is not a serious offense.
She also told the board that in the Board of Education Code of Conduct, sexual harassment is a level I misbehavior, suggesting it is only a minor offense. She said parents are not required to be notified until a level IV misbehavior occurs.
The Code of Conduct puts harassment of any kind into the same category as tardiness, cheating or lying, whereas level IV misbehaviors include bomb threats, possession of weapons or drugs, but also includes harassment of all forms, separate from continuation of unmodified level I acts.
“Sexual harassment and abuse is always a serious matter,” she said. “It can permanently damage the mental health of the victimized child. Parents should always be involved in these cases, parents of both perpetrator and victim. How can we address our children’s misbehaviors and misguided perceptions if we are not made aware of them?”
She said the school system needs to implement longer lasting consequences when dealing with sexual offenses, especially when the youngest and most vulnerable are targeted. The consequences should make a child think twice about their actions, she said, warning that jail could be in the future for children growing up with the belief sexual harassment is a joking matter that goes unpunished.
“The students committing these crimes do need to be guided, as well as disciplined in a manner fitting their crime,” she said. “In our case, it was a group of teenagers targeting a child – my son, who is developmentally unable to understand the implication of their actions.”
Fighting back tears, she said after her initial complaint was filed, the offending children were removed from the bus for less than a week, the only place where they have contact with her son.
“We are failing our children, and we have to do better at protecting them,” she said. “If this situation can’t improve, and if this ever happens again, there will be an investigation brought from outside Cocke County, because we are failing our children.”
The boy’s grandmother spoke next. She said she has watched her daughter suffer through the incident with her grandson.
“It has been heartbreaking,” she said, “and not only has it been heartbreaking, she has been completely unsupported throughout the school system. She has had to beg for every bit of help she has gotten for this matter, and that’s unacceptable. It is completely unacceptable. We’re not talking about somebody insulting another child, we’re talking about sexual abuse and harassment in the Cocke County school system. If that doesn’t horrify y’all, I don’t know what y’all could be horrified by, and why it is not taken seriously, I don’t know. Maybe y’all can tell me.”
She said the children involved should not be around another kindergartner.
Assistant Director of Schools Casey Kelley said he was “super disappointed” in the students involved.
“This is—there was, and is—an investigation going on,” he said. “I’m equally frustrated and disappointed with the actions of the students that she’s referring to.”
The grandmother spoke out: “Disappointed?” she said.
“Probably the limit that I can say right now,” Kelley continued. “I’m super, super disappointed in those kids. Super disappointed.”
She repeated the word. “Disappointed?”
He said no words are going to take away the negative impact that this had.
She said ‘disappointed’ is not enough.
School Board member Darla Morgan said the children have to ride the same bus.
“There is no way to separate the transportation, because that one bus has to bus all those kids up there,” she said, to which Kelley concurred.
“Yeah, so, that’s horrible,” Morgan said in her closing remarks to the family.
15 seconds later, everyone in the room was standing for the Pledge of Allegiance, and the regular school board meeting began.
Casey Kelley did not respond to a request for follow-up. Christy Edmonds also declined multiple requests for comment.
Some names and images were excluded from this story to protect the victim’s identity.
