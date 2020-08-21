NEWPORT—A Newport man is facing a number of drug charges following a traffic stop that occurred on Sunday, Aug. 16.
Deputy Zach Magourik was dispatched to the area of CedarWood Road concerning a male subject passed out in a vehicle. Deputy Magouirk made contact with the male in question, identified as Billy W. Hance, 48, Old Sevierville Highway.
Deputies detected an odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. A subsequent search of the car revealed several small bags that contained methamphetamine, a bag that contained Oxycodone and Alprazolam pills and a pipe.
Deputies searched the trunk of the vehicle where they found a box that contained nine pounds of marijuana.
Hance complained of chest pain and was transported to the Newport Medical Center for treatment.
He is facing charges of possession of schedule II (two counts), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule IV and sale and delivery of drugs.
