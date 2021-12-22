Christmas is just a day away, but the Family Resource Center of the Cocke County School System already received a phenomenal gift. Ole Smoky Distillery donated $50,000 to help the center continue its mission of helping students and families in the community.
An increasing number of children in Cocke County live in high risk environments as a result of poverty, family members with substance abuse disorders and domestic violence situations. The Family Resource Center strives to identify barriers created by these risk factors and mitigate them so children can focus on their education.
Diana Samples is the director of the resource center. She said the needs of each child changes on a daily basis. Samples uses a large support base at each school to help problem solve and provide resources to those in need. The donation came as a complete surprise to Samples who can’t wait to put the money to good use.
“They don’t realize the impact this is going to have on children and families. It’s such a blessing to receive this. It will open up a wider range of things that I can help people with,” Samples said.
