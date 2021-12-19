Gov. Bill Lee and fishing icon Bill Dance have announced a new initiative to improve and enhance Tennessee lakes, increase visitation and honor Dance’s legacy with the creation of Bill Dance Signature Lakes.
TWRA and the State of Tennessee will invest $15 million in improvements at 18 lakes which bear fishing legend Dance’s stamp of approval. Tennesseans will benefit from increased stocking, habitat and fisheries management, as well as improved access for fishing and boating.
The collaborative effort between Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Tennessee State Parks and Tennessee Department of Tourist Development seeks to solidify Tennessee as the heart of fishing in the southeast and drive economic activity across the state.
Douglas Lake will be one of the 18 lake to receive funds for above and below water improvement. Each lake was selected by agency partners and Bill Dance for its ability to be a destination fishing location and provide quality fishing fun for avid anglers as well as families. Endorsed by Bill Dance Outdoors, projects are slated to begin in 2022 and near completion by fall of 2024.
