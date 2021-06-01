NEWPORT—On May 27 at approximately 8:20 p.m., Newport Police Officers were notified of two males slumped over in a vehicle located at local restaurant.
When arriving at the scene, officers noted that the vehicle had bee moved to an adjacent parking lot.
Upon approaching the vehicle Sgt. Will Garber and Patrolman Jessy Burgess observed three individuals inside the vehicle.
Officers located drug paraphernalia and a large amount of suspected narcotics inside the vehicle.
A bag containing 146 grams of a white powder suspected to be cocaine and additional baggies was found in the vehicle along with 150 grams of suspected heroin.
As the investigation concluded, in addition to the above listed drugs, a total of 19 pills of suspected Oxymorphone, five and a half pills of suspected Oxycodone, five Suboxone strips, baggies, spoons and $7,701 in cash was seized.
Officers placed Inman McAndrew under arrest for three counts of Possession of Schedule II, Possession of Schedule II with intent to resale, Possession of Schedule I, Possession of Schedule I with intent to resale, Possession of Schedule III and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Christopher Myers was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
The investigation revealed McAndrew and Myers had been meeting twice a week over the past year.
