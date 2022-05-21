NEWPORT—After considering two proposals from competing ambulance service providers, members of the County Legislative Body voted on Monday in the Circuit Courtroom of the Cocke County Courthouse to remain with Priority, the company already providing First Call Ambulance Service to the county.
With two commissioners absent, a 9-3 vote recommends the Priority bid package, which adds at least two additional vehicles, more comprehensive coverage, and accountability for the first time, in the form of $500 penalties for “level zero” events.
Level zero signals that there are no ambulances available to service a call, creating a life-threatening condition. The service being stretched thin has created problems, and serves as the main justification for seeking a new contract this year.
Before the vote, Commissioner Forest Clevenger said it was one of the hardest decisions the body has ever had to make. In addition to monetary penalties written into the contract, he said he spoke to the county attorney about a 90-day window in which the contract can be revoked if the first three months go badly.
“There’s a provision in that, that we can opt out after so many days, in writing,” he said. “If we still get the same bad reporting that we’ve been getting, the past three years, I promise you I’ll be making a motion to jerk that contract and put this back up to bid. I don’t care who you are ... I promise you that can be done.”
Because the Priority bid of $247,000 was higher than the competing $198,000 bid by Global Medical Response AMR Lifeguard, commissioners will next have to provide a letter to the county explaining their decision for accepting a higher bid using taxpayer funds.
The main difference between the bids on paper shows that at $58,000 plus the approximately $140,000 to provide dispatch calls, Lifeguard was not able to give as many units as Priority, whose offer includes more trucks along with the cost of dispatch.
Although both offered the same assurances in a May 2 meeting that through their contracts, they could meet the county’s needs, commissioners needed to see better material commitments in the contracts to ensure the county would be getting superior service in exchange for more tax dollars.
Time will tell whether improvements are being made to customer service commitments – the treatment of people dialing 911 – and questions remain as to whether more money to Priority will translate into a more compassionate experience to the citizens of Newport and Cocke County.
Commissioner Norman Smith said he wants to see better care given when First Call arrives on the scene.
“It’s more than zero outs. It’s more than lack of labor,” he said. “It’s customer service, too. I mean a lot of complaints ain’t just, ‘Oh we didn’t have an ambulance service.’ The ambulance arrived, and the people are mistreated when they got there.”
Smith called the ambulance a public service, saying callers deserve the same courtesy every time. He said people are already scared when they call, adding to their sensitivity, and warned first responders not to take out their previous day on the next callers.
“They’re scared. They’ve got a lot of things going on with them they don’t understand. When you show up, it’s your job to help ease their tension, to get them to where they need to be,” he said. “They don’t know if this is the last phone call they’re making. They don’t know if you’re the last person they’re going to see. Treat them right. I don’t care who gets it.”
In an earlier meeting, when the May 2 vote failed because not enough commissioners were in attendance, representatives from Priority responded to the same concern, implying that more resources will put less strain on their workers and enable them to treat customers better.
Lindsay Ellison, operations manager for First Call Ambulance Service, said the additional cost of the new contract will add those resources.
“We’ll have the funding to add those resources that we wanted to add previously,” she said. “The funding to put those extra resources on: the extra trucks, the extra quick response vehicle, and the staff for those.”
In a May 19 interview Forest Clevenger said the county was paying between $82,000 and 85,000 per year on the previous contract, providing two trucks and an emergency response truck in return.
“Every year they either had to buy a new ambulance or they had to buy supplies with that money. It was not something they were sticking in their pocket. It was to be used for the service,” he said. “Now this time, instead of two trucks, we get an ALS truck – three of those – BLS truck, which is a non-emergency, and then you got another, one more vehicle.”
At $247,000 per year, the contract provides three ALS ambulances full time, one BLS ambulance, eights hours per day, Monday through Friday, and one ALS Quick Response Vehicle, 12 hours per day, seven days per week.
Clevenger said the previous contract guaranteed just two vehicles, and that representatives from Priority told Norman Smith that for $250,000, two more trucks could be added to the First Call team. He said the county could not afford that arrangement, but that the new contract provides more vehicles, and greater coverage for a lesser cost than what they were quoted during the previous contract.
“Technically we got three, two more trucks for 170,000 instead of 250,000,” he said. “One of the good things we got now is we got penalties in place for zero outs and response times.”
The county will monitor data for one year to determine the metrics for when to enforce the $500 penalty. An independent ambulance review board could be created to measure and enforce those penalties.
The current contract ends in June and the new three-year contract will begin July 1.
