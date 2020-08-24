NEWPORT—There will be no opposition on the ballot for three City of Newport residents who have qualified to run for city school board this November.
Seth Butler, David J. Perryman, and Nathan Vernon have qualified to be on the ballot for Newport School Board (4-year-term), Vote for Three.
A petition was also issued for Jeff Smith, but Smith declined to return the petition.
The qualifying deadline was noon on August 20.
Current school board members Mike Overholt and Linda Powell have terms that are expiring and are not seeking re-election.
Current member Perryman is running for a full four-year term after being elected to a two-year unexpired-term in the last city election. The Newport Board of Mayor and Alderman originally appointed Perryman to the city school board in May 2018 following the death of board member Charlotte Mims.
The other two Newport School Board positions currently occupied by Jan Brooks and Mickey Powers will not be on the ballot until 2022.
