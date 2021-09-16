Organizers are planning the Isaiah 117 golf tournament which will be held on Friday, September 24. Counties across the states of Tennessee and Indiana will be hosting their very own tournaments to benefit Isaiah 117.
The Isaiah 117 Golf Committee would love for everyone to come tee off for a good cause. To sign up www.isaiah117house.com/golf or see any member of the golf committee. For more info email Cockecogolf@isaiah117house.com.
